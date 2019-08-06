V F (VFC) Valuation Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Its Stake by $948,838; Northcoast Asset Management Holds Position in Louisiana Pacific (LPX)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 51,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 972,724 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72M, up from 921,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 2.07 million shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 2.37 million shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462 on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VF (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

