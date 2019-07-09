V F (VFC) Stake Maintained by Cambridge Trust Company; Texas Permanent School Fund Has Cut Stake in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Rose

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 24,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,692 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 66,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 444,786 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,602 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 71,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $201.71. About 465,952 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/05/2018 – NEX Group FY 2018 Profit Rises Ahead of CME Takeover; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – CME: No Certainty Any Firm Offer Will Be Made for NEX; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Clearing and Transaction Fee Rev $974M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 230,112 were reported by Roffman Miller Assocs Incorporated Pa. Principal Gp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.29 million shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,531 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% or 63,619 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0.01% or 12,434 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Comm Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,550 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 90,698 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,849 shares. Alta Lc holds 0.02% or 3,075 shares. 211,422 are owned by Bb&T. 3,855 were reported by Westwood Grp Incorporated. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Com has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 72 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 3,812 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.29% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 26,702 shares to 223,872 shares, valued at $35.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,222 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C also sold $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 2,308 shares to 28,658 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

