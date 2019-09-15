V F (VFC) Shares Declined While Franklin Resources Has Lifted by $5.77 Million Its Stake; Lvw Advisors Lifted Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $457,239

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 66,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 840,062 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 773,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 2,957 shares to 2,663 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,566 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Llc, Florida-based fund reported 7,743 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 56,513 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has 87,939 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.11% or 532,342 shares. 1,670 are held by Mad River Investors. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Montag A & Inc owns 44,493 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Liability has 1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 30,545 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 4,999 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.28% or 440,000 shares. Coastline Com reported 10,735 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Invest Counsel accumulated 2,047 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt invested in 3,507 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 0.53% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 144,525 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Profund Advsr Lc reported 6,441 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Maryland Mngmt has 213,712 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated holds 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 2,250 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt holds 0.6% or 6,541 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 70,844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett Co Limited Co has 0.87% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 265,941 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.25% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Essex Service holds 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,000 shares. Natixis stated it has 9,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.94% or 94,353 shares in its portfolio. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 1.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 635,037 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 5,183 shares to 4.52M shares, valued at $565.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 110,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,600 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).