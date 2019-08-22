V F (VFC) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut Holding by $307,020 as Share Price Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake by $445,412

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 92,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69M, up from 89,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $220.77. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 3,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 469,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.83M, down from 473,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 317,904 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,458 shares to 31,628 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 5,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,844 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 336,141 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc reported 2,508 shares. Hartford Invest Management stated it has 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ims Cap accumulated 7,619 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Company New York holds 0.06% or 3,462 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 46,399 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 27,069 were reported by Tompkins Financial Corporation. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Associates holds 0.63% or 144,237 shares in its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ci Investments reported 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.62 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 2.48% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7.23 million shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 11,650 are held by Stock Yards Bank & Trust. Goelzer Invest owns 9,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 92,810 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 81,170 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,968 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 2,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Invs Llc holds 95,871 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 4,561 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Lc stated it has 89,813 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Daiwa Securities Group owns 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,954 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested in 11,475 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.