V F (VFC) Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Raised Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Raised by $787,448 Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.09 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $252.8. About 1.61M shares traded or 34.15% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 3,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 36,658 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 33,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 1.58M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.29 million shares to 7.84M shares, valued at $322.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & accumulated 38,716 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.83% or 27,135 shares. Appleton Ma has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Icon Advisers has 5,961 shares. Portland Ltd accumulated 9,712 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP reported 41 shares stake. 5,312 were accumulated by Eastern State Bank. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 1,832 shares. 1.02 million were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Personal Advisors Corporation invested in 1,807 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 1.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Optimum Investment holds 0.02% or 263 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co owns 3,446 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Middleton Ma has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 7,733 shares to 231,039 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11.