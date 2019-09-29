V F (VFC) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Position; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding Has Raised by Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 813,976 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.66 million shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 179,235 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 5,812 shares. 2,523 were reported by Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. L S Advisors owns 38,436 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,900 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 12,482 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 83,998 shares. Timber Creek Limited has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 350 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 505,255 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.33% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 42,068 shares. Midas Management Corp accumulated 42,000 shares.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,860 shares to 55,167 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.02% or 3,072 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 559 shares. Bath Savings accumulated 7,415 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 25,345 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bartlett Ltd Llc holds 0.87% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 265,941 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 6,400 are held by Sabal. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 92,791 shares. 6,441 are owned by Profund Advsr Llc. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.45% or 72,497 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Mgmt holds 213,712 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 164,987 shares. Massachusetts Services Company Ma has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.75 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.