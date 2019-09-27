V F (VFC) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.86 Million as Market Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Css Cut Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 379.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 21,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 26,990 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 5,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress

Css Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 110.84% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation to Host Investor Day on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.