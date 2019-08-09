V F (VFC) Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Its Stake by $329,380; Dillon & Associates Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $4.78 Million as Market Value Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.23M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 54.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 109,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 7.10 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.32 billion for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares to 7,045 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lau Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,876 shares. Salem Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,050 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,407 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 13.03 million shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 66,734 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 550 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% or 79,304 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 6,613 shares. 31,353 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Lc. Cambridge Advsrs Inc stated it has 11,820 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The California-based Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Gp reported 4.68M shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 27,200 shares.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,829 shares to 56,447 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,491 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $759,462 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lee, Wrangler-maker Kontoor tops estimates on new savings – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Limited reported 0.01% stake. Fiduciary Trust Co has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 6.71M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 482,744 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Incorporated invested 0.18% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 0.59% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 4,350 shares. Finemark State Bank has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mraz Amerine Associates Inc owns 0.21% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,600 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Incorporated has invested 0.51% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cadence Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Growth Mgmt LP reported 100,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holding Public Llc stated it has 353,145 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 1.54% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 134,957 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).