V F (VFC) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.43 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Position by $796,125 as Market Value Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 17,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88M, down from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 27,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 135,551 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 163,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:KOF) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.