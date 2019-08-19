V F (VFC) Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut Stake by $787,072; Fj Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Southern Mo Bancorp (SMBC) as Valuation Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 9,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 50,302 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (SMBC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 28,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The hedge fund held 687,287 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.17 million, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 5,573 shares traded. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has declined 12.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBC News: 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp: Rick Windes Joining as Chief Lending Officer; 03/05/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Chief Lending Officer; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – Southern Missouri Bancorp 3Q Net $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBC)

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.64 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

