V F (VFC) Shareholder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $391,558; As Oshkosh (Call) (OSK) Shares Rose, Two Sigma Securities Increased by $600,000 Its Stake

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (Call) (OSK) by 153.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 13,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 301,482 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 796,236 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.66M for 15.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 137,300 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABC) by 72,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

