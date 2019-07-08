V F (VFC) Share Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Holding by $948,838; As Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stock Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Its Stake

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57M, down from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 1.05M shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 18.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 28/03/2018 – Mitsui Mining & Smelting Cuts FY Net View To Loss Y8.50B; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 29/05/2018 – With eye on Asia, Mitsui plans $1.5bn Mozambique gas investment; 29/05/2018 – IVORY COAST’S LAGUNE IN TALKS WITH SUMITOMO OVER BAUXITE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Osaka 5232.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Mitsui Chemicals Declines 3.6%; Volume Triples; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Osaka 5232.T -2017/18 group results; 15/03/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park 3471.T -6 MTH results; 17/05/2018 – SIME DARBY PROPERTY BHD – PARTNERS WITH MITSUI AND MITSUBISHI ESTATE FOR LOGISTICS AND INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENTS AT BANDAR BUKIT RAJA ARA DAMANSARA

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 930,383 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN also sold $1.04 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,499 shares to 517,448 shares, valued at $10.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

