V F (VFC) Market Value Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Has Lowered Holding; Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $558,920 as Valuation Declined

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.54. About 569,737 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1758. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 19/04/2018 – Amazon revealed one of its biggest, longest-kept secrets: The company has more than 100 million Prime members:; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 15,124 shares to 50,786 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,985 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Axa, France-based fund reported 178,693 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department accumulated 450 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.07% or 6.71M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 63,109 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc invested in 0.53% or 25,947 shares.

Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 100,501 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Co accumulated 59,043 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invesco Ltd. 5.05 million were accumulated. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 496,958 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio.