V F (VFC) Holder Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Position by $1.29 Million; Power Integrations (POWI) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 140,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 155,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 135,097 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.11M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.74 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 8,431 shares to 92,376 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 627,818 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 474,052 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 17,100 shares. Telos Management reported 31,111 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Com invested 1.72% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). First Natl Trust Company stated it has 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Amg Tru State Bank holds 7.82% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co reported 50 shares. Montecito Savings Bank & holds 0.36% or 13,610 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.59% or 25,301 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 59,472 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 37,152 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Foster And Motley owns 4,341 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc, California-based fund reported 4.35M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). American Intl Grp Inc owns 21,678 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,946 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 60 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 20,218 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 12,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 0.02% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 869,116 shares. Indiana-based Old National Natl Bank In has invested 0.03% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 6,591 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Power Integrations, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Power Integrations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New CAPZero-3 X-Capacitor Discharge ICs from Power Integrations Meet IEC60335 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Power Integrations’ Revenue Re-Acceleration Looking More Like A 2019 Event – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations (POWI) Is Up 12.24% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 11,180 shares to 91,474 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 7,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).