V.F. (VFC) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding; Dowling & Yahnke Decreased Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $747,891 as Share Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 51.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.36. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in V.F. Corp (VFC) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,953 shares to 7,039 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.