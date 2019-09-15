V.F. (VFC) Holder Peapack Gladstone Financial Decreased Holding by $554,190 as Stock Price Declined; As Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Decreased Stake by $1.77 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 103,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 84,946 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 188,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 2.82 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in V.F. Corp (VFC) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 209,635 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31M, down from 216,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in V.F. Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.49M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,588 shares to 94,998 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.23M for 7.33 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.