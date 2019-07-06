V F (VFC) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Lifted Holding; Roper Technologies (ROP) Valuation Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Raised Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 5,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,845 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 29,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 768,323 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 15,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,868 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.86 million, up from 89,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $376.08. About 204,951 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 19,793 shares to 157,653 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (IVV) by 2,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,045 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP invested in 0.02% or 2,374 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Motco has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 270,987 shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 0.05% or 522 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fundx Ltd holds 800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Essex Fin Services holds 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,107 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kingfisher Cap Ltd reported 1.32% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 53,718 shares to 57,878 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 54,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,594 shares, and cut its stake in Azul S A.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 24,926 shares. The insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04M.