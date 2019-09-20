V F (VFC) Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut Its Position by $2.37 Million as Valuation Declined; 58 Com (WUBA) Stake Held by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 72,497 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33 million, down from 99,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 418,031 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 16,600 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 172,816 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guardian Life Co Of America accumulated 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 59,933 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. , a New York-based fund reported 103,704 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 35,555 shares. 12,448 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 541 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reported 3,660 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Lc owns 931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 9,719 shares. 21,338 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Shelton Cap Management stated it has 2,588 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.64 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 6,308 shares to 123,472 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 63,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).