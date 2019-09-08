V F (VFC) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Maintains Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 100.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 26,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 52,563 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $94.85. About 816,526 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 51,364 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 45,692 shares. Smithfield invested in 0.08% or 9,552 shares. Johnson Fin Gru reported 1,373 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 0.03% stake. D E Shaw & holds 0.04% or 357,952 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 261 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.28% or 672,312 shares in its portfolio. Regions Corporation holds 0.19% or 201,621 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.11 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Markston Limited Com holds 0.69% or 72,754 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Rmb Llc reported 134,672 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 30,347 shares to 140,241 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 14,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,643 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $490.34 million for 16.85 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patriot Transportation Holding by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Associates holds 2.7% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 204,848 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 3,247 were reported by Rmb Cap Lc. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.12% or 62,546 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 1.58M shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 216,005 shares. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 20,374 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.03% or 15,161 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 389,236 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 151,304 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc holds 89,909 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Corp invested in 56,957 shares. Ifrah Financial stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).