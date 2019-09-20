V F (VFC) Holder Boltwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; As Arista Networks (ANET) Market Value Declined, Cim Has Trimmed Holding

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.22 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $240.09. About 315,646 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $514.50 million for 16.63 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Lp holds 37,625 shares. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 48,098 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 29,164 shares. Rhode Island-based Weybosset Research & Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paragon Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 708 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 606,088 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc holds 2,727 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 151,875 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Somerset Trust reported 28,483 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 22,487 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Llc has invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Morgan Stanley has 1.72M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $164.65 million for 27.66 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.