V F (VFC) Holder Boltwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As American International Group (AIG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Cut by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 46,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 87,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 3.60M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 2.22M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset holds 0.12% or 640,191 shares in its portfolio. 178,831 were reported by Axa. M&T State Bank Corp reported 67,659 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 2,768 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 223,115 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 1.48% stake. Advisor Prns Ltd owns 7,302 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.09% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 102,461 shares. Twin holds 15,090 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rbf Limited Com reported 32,000 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.13% or 13,065 shares. First Trust Co reported 0.18% stake. Northeast owns 5,145 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital reported 3,414 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.41M for 12.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 163 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Lp. Savings Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 11,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nomura has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,548 shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 28,415 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 4,184 shares. 328 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Natl Bank. Transamerica Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 1,062 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt has invested 4.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 301,819 shares. Guardian LP owns 6,258 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,297 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.27 million shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 14,748 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 602,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

