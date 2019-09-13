V F (VFC) Holder Atria Investments Has Upped Its Position; United Capital Financial Advisers Cut Holding in Nucor (NUE) as Market Value Declined

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 674.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 47,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 54,453 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.52 million, up from 7,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 733,256 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 158,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 21,895 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 179,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 807,256 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 19,619 shares to 1,779 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 33,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,883 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Philip C. Williamson to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Inc holds 6,886 shares. Cincinnati Casualty reported 1.28% stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 32,560 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 11,716 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sabal Tru accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 240,596 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 17,554 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 2.59% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stephens Ar accumulated 16,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 13,913 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 29,694 shares. Weik Cap holds 2,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 541 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,460 shares to 35,185 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 33,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 64,385 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Hartford, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,938 shares. The California-based Eqis Cap has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 0.04% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Suntrust Banks holds 27,793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) owns 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 73,831 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 4,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.28% or 74,079 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 794,287 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning Inc holds 703,218 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 11,317 shares. First Manhattan owns 19,328 shares.