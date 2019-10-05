V F (VFC) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position; As Capital One Finl Com (COF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Seizert Capital Partners Cut Its Holding by $432,540

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 472,552 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.28M, up from 419,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 4,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 248,017 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.51 million, down from 252,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 1.95 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1% or 2.11M shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.56% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 19,685 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 247 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 70,771 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 5.62 million shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 604,820 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 191 shares. Pggm Investments has 163,764 shares. Gemmer Asset Management reported 485 shares. Css Limited Company Il invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Com has 27,020 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.38% or 131,401 shares. Blair William And Il reported 41,739 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 125,204 shares.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.63 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11,587 shares to 26,340 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A Spons Ads (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 71,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,400 are held by Sabal Tru. Robecosam Ag reported 144,525 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.13% or 4,960 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs has 0.51% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 25,897 shares. Guinness Asset reported 245,812 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur holds 1.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 19,125 shares. Cincinnati Finance holds 3.63% or 1.13M shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 4,414 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny reported 0.02% stake. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 2,630 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.25% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 52,914 shares. 300 were reported by Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 26,359 shares. Buckhead Limited stated it has 15,850 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 16,200 shares to 350,805 shares, valued at $40.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,170 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW).