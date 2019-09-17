V F (VFC) Holder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Increased Its Stake; Aviva Plc Upped Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Shares Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 472,552 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.28 million, up from 419,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 210,504 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 57.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 14,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 39,431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, up from 25,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $197.03. About 155,146 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 18,300 shares to 352,700 shares, valued at $43.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 38,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,716 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In VF Corp, Vistra Energy And Viavi Solutions – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 12,416 shares. Tiverton Asset Llc has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Westover Cap Limited Company holds 3,737 shares. First Mercantile Communication reported 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation has 3,661 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.36% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 10,755 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 82,464 shares. 178,831 were accumulated by Axa. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 165,895 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 2,253 shares. Carroll Financial Associate has 5,082 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 223,115 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Grimes & reported 3,325 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cincinnati Insur Company invested in 0.27% or 113,540 shares.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 18,495 shares to 329,173 shares, valued at $45.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 200,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,715 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.