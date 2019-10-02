V.F. (VFC) EPS Estimated At $1.30; Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Sellers Increased By 12.08% Their Shorts

Analysts expect V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. VFC’s profit would be $517.63 million giving it 17.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, V.F. Corporation’s analysts see 333.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 2.22M shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) had an increase of 12.08% in short interest. TPX’s SI was 7.07 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.08% from 6.31M shares previously. With 811,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)’s short sellers to cover TPX’s short positions. The SI to Tempur Sealy International Inc’s float is 13.2%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 763,987 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Tempur Sealy (TPX) Stability Could Improve Multiple – SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Extends National Labor Day Savings Offer For Retailers And Consumers Impacted By The Hurricane – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is 6.81% above currents $74.27 stock price. Tempur Sealy Intl had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 156,660 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,505 shares. Shine Advisory Service reported 913 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De accumulated 0% or 114 shares. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.08% or 19,455 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,931 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 1.25 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 173,050 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp reported 1,826 shares. Usa Portformulas Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 4,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. U S Investors has 0.82% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Hap Trading Ltd Company holds 1.27% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 224,401 shares.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 32.89 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo, VF Corp And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From October 1 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.73% above currents $89.01 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, May 14 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard bought 2,000 shares worth $157,860.