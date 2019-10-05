V.F. (VFC) At $88.69 Forms Top; PPL Electric Utilities (PPL)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

V.F. Corporation (VFC) formed multiple top with $91.35 target or 3.00% above today’s $88.69 share price. V.F. Corporation (VFC) has $35.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

PPL Electric Utilities Corp (PPL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 268 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 226 reduced and sold their equity positions in PPL Electric Utilities Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 501.70 million shares, down from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PPL Electric Utilities Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 182 Increased: 205 New Position: 63.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.71M for 12.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $22.35 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 12.66 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 5.63% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 17.16 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 411,910 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 1.88% invested in the company for 405,396 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Energy Income Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. $157,860 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was bought by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $514.90 million for 17.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 7.11% above currents $88.69 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS.