V.F. (VFC) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EXCOF) Shorts Down By 35.02%

Analysts expect V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. VFC’s profit would be $517.63M giving it 16.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, V.F. Corporation’s analysts see 333.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.39 million shares traded or 42.82% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had a decrease of 35.02% in short interest. EXCOF’s SI was 52,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.02% from 80,800 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 175 days are for EXCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)’s short sellers to cover EXCOF’s short positions. It closed at $5.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $34.11 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 29.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, women??s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard bought $157,860 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VF Corp has $9700 highest and $84 lowest target. $95’s average target is 10.89% above currents $85.67 stock price. VF Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 14. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. The company has market cap of $238.06 million. It operates through two divisions, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. It has a 7.76 P/E ratio. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and makes die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

