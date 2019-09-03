V.F. Corporation (VFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Since V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 84 2.31 N/A 3.08 28.34 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 0.68 68.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to V.F. Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. V.F. Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Canada Goose Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 33.5% 13.2% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$89.67 is V.F. Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.42%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $47.5 average price target and a 27.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than V.F. Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both V.F. Corporation and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are V.F. Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -2.17% -1.06% -0.18% 9.73% 1.36% 30.14% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 3.31% 17.8% -9.58% -6.08% -15.47% 7.02%

For the past year V.F. Corporation has stronger performance than Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Summary

V.F. Corporation beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.