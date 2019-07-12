V.F. Corporation (VFC) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Contrasting side by side

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio V.F. Corporation 82 2.58 N/A 3.52 25.79 Carter’s Inc. 93 1.23 N/A 5.90 15.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of V.F. Corporation and Carter’s Inc. Carter’s Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to V.F. Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. V.F. Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Carter’s Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets V.F. Corporation 0.00% 34.8% 13.2% Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 32.6% 12.1%

Risk & Volatility

V.F. Corporation’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carter’s Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of V.F. Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Carter’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Carter’s Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than V.F. Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for V.F. Corporation and Carter’s Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score V.F. Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

V.F. Corporation’s upside potential is 3.79% at a $92.25 consensus target price. Carter’s Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $110 consensus target price and a 17.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Carter’s Inc. is looking more favorable than V.F. Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both V.F. Corporation and Carter’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of V.F. Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Carter’s Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) V.F. Corporation -3.22% -0.55% 4.88% 7.77% 16.91% 27.14% Carter’s Inc. -8.13% -12.65% 3.31% -1.82% -14.23% 12.48%

For the past year V.F. Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Carter’s Inc.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats V.F. Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Lee Casuals, Riders by Lee, Rustler, Timber Creek by Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, athletic, licensed athletic, and licensed apparel products under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Majestic, MLB, NFL, and Harley-Davidson brands; and sportswear apparel, luggage, and accessories under the Nautica brand. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through company operated stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.