Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Since Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Remark Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Uxin Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Uxin Limited and Remark Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Remark Holdings Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 802.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.8% of Remark Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.66% are Remark Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Uxin Limited was more bearish than Remark Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Remark Holdings Inc. beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.