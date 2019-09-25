Uxin Limited (UXIN) Reaches $2.31 After 6.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Covering ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 7.34% above currents $214.84 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ANSS in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, September 13 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 11. Needham maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Monday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. See ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $220.0000 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $232.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $221.0000 228.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Maintain

The stock of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.74% or $0.0833 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3133. About 1.14M shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $679.08 million company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $2.45 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UXIN worth $40.74M more.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.07 billion. The firm offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It has a 42.03 P/E ratio. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $214.84. About 142,548 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY'S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSYS, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Trust invested in 4,735 shares. Bares Cap Mgmt reported 141,554 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.02% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc holds 3,840 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 5,211 shares. Camarda Ltd Liability stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag accumulated 126,773 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 378,652 shares. 7,863 are held by Agf Invests. Natixis Advisors L P holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 86,974 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% or 3.57 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.32% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 184,979 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability owns 1,280 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company accumulated 31,419 shares.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $679.08 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

