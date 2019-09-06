Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Contrasting side by side

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Weibo Corporation 53 5.87 N/A 2.68 14.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uxin Limited and Weibo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Uxin Limited and Weibo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.2% 19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Weibo Corporation has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Weibo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Uxin Limited and Weibo Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Weibo Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Weibo Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $61.87 consensus price target and a 33.77% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares and 42.9% of Weibo Corporation shares. Competitively, 7.41% are Weibo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Weibo Corporation -5.11% -10.86% -42.35% -33.5% -52.29% -32.96%

For the past year Uxin Limited was more bearish than Weibo Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.