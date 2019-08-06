Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Contrasting side by side

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Travelzoo 15 1.23 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 demonstrates Uxin Limited and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Uxin Limited and Travelzoo.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Travelzoo has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Uxin Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Travelzoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares and 36.1% of Travelzoo shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Travelzoo’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Uxin Limited had bearish trend while Travelzoo had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Travelzoo beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.