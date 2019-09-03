Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Uxin Limited and Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

Table 2 has Uxin Limited and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Uxin Limited and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average price target is $17.63, while its potential upside is 37.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uxin Limited and Tencent Music Entertainment Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 44.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year Uxin Limited has -54.73% weaker performance while Tencent Music Entertainment Group has 7.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.