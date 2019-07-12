Utd Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $594,432 as Shares Rose; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 32,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83M, down from 671,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 677,302 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 20.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 68.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 2.42M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1,920 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Management reported 2,000 shares. United Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 46,185 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 58,290 shares. Ima Wealth invested 1.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horizon Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dearborn Prns Llc stated it has 187,540 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.76% or 69,349 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yorktown Management And Research Co Inc invested in 12,400 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, First Personal Service has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,542 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc reported 12,759 shares. Wespac Llc reported 20,403 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,882 shares to 108,460 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.17 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $10.59M for 133.90 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 39,498 shares. State Street reported 1.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 9,327 shares. 48,742 are owned by Prudential. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 751,557 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 89,997 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 186,773 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Advsrs has 0.16% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 7,400 shares. Moreover, Fosun Int Limited has 0.04% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 7,600 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 729,262 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 83,317 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 10,300 shares. 82,000 are held by Diker Mngmt Limited Liability.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $938,400 activity.