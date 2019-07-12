Utd Dominion Rlty Tr (UDR) Valuation Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Long Road Investment Counsel Boosted Holding in Adp (ADP) by $636,000 as Share Price Rose

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc (UDR) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 1,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736.95 million, down from 17,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Utd Dominion Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 545,904 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 23.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $164.67. About 1.27 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. $509,766 worth of stock was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Group owns 424,503 shares. Cordasco Financial Net owns 85 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shayne & Co Ltd holds 0.8% or 7,126 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fred Alger Management reported 35,523 shares. 450 were accumulated by Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Valley National Advisers has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 325 shares. Lincoln National Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 50,760 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold UDR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 269.60 million shares or 2.06% more from 264.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 6,705 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.56% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Panagora Asset Management reported 12,950 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 5,684 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 52,793 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Com owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Investors Limited owns 1.10 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,024 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership owns 47,890 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP invested 0.09% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has 0.14% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Assetmark stated it has 20 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) or 2.51 million shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Hourglass Cap Ltd Co. Art Advisors Limited Com owns 6,879 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small (SCHA) by 929 shares to 996 shares, valued at $69.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A Adrf by 899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell (IWB).

