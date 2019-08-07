Utah Retirement Systems Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $11.12 Million; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.15 Million

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 100,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,152 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.99M, up from 277,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 27.78 million shares traded or 213.78% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 132,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, down from 166,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 1.45 million shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,329 shares to 228,139 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.43M for 8.73 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares to 488,951 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..