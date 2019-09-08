Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Position in Csx (CSX) by $385,466; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 9,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,385 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 53,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Service reported 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Force Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 4.43% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited owns 1.26 million shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 2.33% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thomasville Bancshares holds 0.05% or 3,692 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 226,432 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Profund Advsrs Llc owns 58,547 shares. 47.08M are owned by Blackrock. Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.33 million shares for 5.23% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.22% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 143,178 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.13% or 4.26 million shares in its portfolio. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,374 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The California-based Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,060 shares to 470,666 shares, valued at $48.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.44M shares. Security Natl Bank Of So Dak holds 2.68% or 11,273 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 106,192 shares. 66,175 were accumulated by Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. United Kingdom-based Waverton Inv Management Limited has invested 4.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bender Robert & Associate has 12.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Indiana-based Indiana Tru Inv Management has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.98% or 50,527 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 89,400 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company invested in 9.22% or 77,000 shares. First Tru reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loews stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hexavest invested in 791,471 shares. Roosevelt Grp holds 3.8% or 160,684 shares. Martin Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 110,574 shares or 5.47% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.