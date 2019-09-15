Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.65 Million; Reinhart Partners Has Cut Its Position in Ebay Com (EBAY) by $1.51 Million

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 38,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 780,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.83 million, down from 819,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 56,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.74M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – ANNOUNCED ISSUANCE OF ITS FOURTH AND LARGEST GREEN BOND FOR $2.25 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cision Ltd Shs by 221,994 shares to 732,235 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 2,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco Com (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advisory Ntwk invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 512,921 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 153,382 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Swedbank invested in 332,374 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 106,991 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 305,934 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.01 million shares. Caprock Gru Inc stated it has 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Columbia Asset holds 0.32% or 31,157 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 980,659 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited has 214,829 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hartford Management Inc accumulated 470 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 54,073 shares to 108,274 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assoc invested 2.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Advisory Grp has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, First Citizens Bank & Trust & has 0.94% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 304,217 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Motco holds 0.02% or 8,920 shares in its portfolio. 354,863 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 911,710 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 21,196 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canandaigua National Bank And Tru holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 101,427 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 0.29% or 87,666 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2.41 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 55,340 are held by Burney. Bb&T Secs Limited Co owns 1.21M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.