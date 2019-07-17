Utah Retirement Systems Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Trimmed by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined; American Airlines Group (AAL) Holding Held by Toronto Dominion Bank

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, down from 177,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.82. About 1.83M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises EPS Guidance; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 22/05/2018 – Lilly’s Taltz® (ixekizumab) Receives the First U.S. FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving the Genital Area; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Episodic Cluster Headache Represents 85%-90% of Cluster Headache Cases; 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $465 MLN IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 12,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,203 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 211,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 6.35M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 26/04/2018 – AAL CONTINUES TO SEE FULL YEAR CASM EX ITEMS UP 2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY IS HAVING EFFECT ON ULTRA DISCOUNT CARRIERS

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

