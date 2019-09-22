Utah Retirement Systems Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Boosted; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Valuation Declined

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 78,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.19M, up from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 32.31% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 524,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, down from 532,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset invested in 291,975 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc invested in 33,031 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 25.68 million shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cipher Cap LP reported 208,902 shares stake. New England Research & Management has 3.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 523,409 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru accumulated 154,015 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis owns 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,885 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Excalibur Management has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). South Street Advsr Lc holds 29,545 shares. Brave Asset Management Incorporated invested in 20,300 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 214,614 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 4,673 shares to 169,853 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 747 shares. Smith Moore owns 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,192 shares. Da Davidson Communication reported 15,463 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,605 shares. 3,216 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advisors. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,539 shares. Argent Trust Com invested in 1.05% or 5,466 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd holds 0.39% or 21,265 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 844 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,219 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 459,868 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Capwealth Advisors reported 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corporation Oh has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 409 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,448 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Stock Looks Interesting After Recent Punishment – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.