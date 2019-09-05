Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Valuation Rose; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Were Volatile, Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 270,371 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 146,712 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, up from 144,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.5. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 445,924 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 16,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Stifel reported 247,762 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,693 shares. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Northeast Fin Consultants holds 19,000 shares. Lincoln invested 0.06% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Mgmt Group invested in 0.2% or 31,200 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Company holds 1.3% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 126,321 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 14,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Na owns 10,634 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50 million shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. The insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,158 shares to 780,305 shares, valued at $37.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,626 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

