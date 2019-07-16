Utah Retirement Systems Raised Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $549,192; Tudor Investment Et Al Increases Holding in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 4,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 10,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $405.2. About 245,507 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 13,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,696 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 228,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 5.96M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 27/03/2018 – pdvWireless Vice Chairman Morgan O’Brien and former Governor of Delaware Jack Markell to speak at Energy Thought Summit; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MLN VS $5,152 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – FCA: DODGSON PREV AT MORGAN STANLEY, LEHMAN AND DEUTSCHE BANK; 10/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ERG SECONDARY ABO: BOOKRUNNER SAYS SELLING SHAREHOLDER UNICREDIT S.P.A, JOINT BOOKRUNNERS ARE MORGAN STANLEY, CITI, UNICREDIT CIB; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,869 shares to 104,142 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,612 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 14,517 shares to 21,527 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 25,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,638 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $14.88M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million. 3,615 shares were sold by SHAW JEFF M, worth $1.36M on Tuesday, February 12.