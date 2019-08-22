Utah Retirement Systems Raised American Tower New (AMT) Position by $346,326; Skechers U S A (SKX) Stock Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Has Trimmed Position by $19.04 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (SKX) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 576,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.21% . The hedge fund held 1.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.74M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Skechers U S A Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 314,687 shares traded. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has risen 35.02% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SKX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Skechers USA Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKX); 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 20/03/2018 – Weldon Kirui Wins the 2018 Skechers Performance™ Los Angeles Marathon®; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Skechers; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Skechers USA, Inc. vs Adidas AG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 20/04/2018 – Skechers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Skechers 1Q Net $117.7M; 19/04/2018 – SKECHERS SEES 2Q EPS 38C TO 43C, EST. 54C; 09/05/2018 – Skechers Presenting at Conference May 23

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 94,959 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, up from 93,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 269,808 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $71.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 75,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

