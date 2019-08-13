Utah Retirement Systems Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $8.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 12,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 9,626 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 15,968 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 125,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.00M, down from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 8,533 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,421 shares to 800,542 shares, valued at $64.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).