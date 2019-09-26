Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Texas Instrs (TXN) Position; Franklin Financial Services (FRAF) Sentiment Is 10

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,030 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 178,554 shares with $20.49 million value, down from 181,584 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $119.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF) investors sentiment increased to 10 in Q2 2019. It’s up 9.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 30 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 3 sold and trimmed positions in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.46 million shares, up from 236,178 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franklin Financial Services Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 30.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 14,624 shares to 78,768 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 54,073 shares and now owns 108,274 shares. Square Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.71 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). New York-based Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fjarde Ap has 0.25% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Markel Corporation has 1.19% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 677,000 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.14% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 238,741 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co reported 14.62 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Merchants stated it has 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Janney Limited invested in 6,495 shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl reported 0.37% stake. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company reported 11 shares. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,042 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 19,272 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.37% below currents $128.11 stock price. Texas Instruments had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Sell” rating and $10000 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $156.37 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Franklin Financial Services Corporation for 51,244 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 123,591 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jbf Capital Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Management Inc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,640 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 7,093 shares traded. Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.