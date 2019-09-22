Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake by $543,219 as Share Price Declined; Oracle Investment Management Stake in Quidel (QDEL) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 12,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 229,063 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 241,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 22.50M shares traded or 128.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 640P FROM 610P; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY U.S. ECONOMIST ELLEN ZENTNER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 118,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.90M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 244,420 shares traded or 11.90% up from the average. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 09/05/2018 – QUIDEL CORP QDEL.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL); 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 54,054 shares to 154,671 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $24.45 million for 27.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.67% EPS growth.

