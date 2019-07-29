Utah Retirement Systems Lowered Its Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) as Stock Price Declined; Global Endowment Management LP Boosted Its Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) as Valuation Declined

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 55.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 45,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 1.15M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REMAINS CONFIDENT IN EXISTING FINL GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP 4%-5%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN; 17/05/2018 – UNITED WILL MONITOR VOLCANO SITUATION: SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) is Entering into a New Trucking Partnership and Changes Time for Annual Earnings Call; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 1045.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.245. About 4.51M shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 10,000 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,460 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Natural Gas Prices Rise as Investors Shrug Off Supply Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 910,937 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has 39,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 0.01% or 40,955 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.69M shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. 144,148 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 1.11M shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 7,549 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Teton Advsrs holds 0.02% or 19,700 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia owns 42,500 shares. Van Eck Corp has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Swiss Bancorp, a Switzerland-based fund reported 284,258 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 2.88 million shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 37,846 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,857 shares to 143,388 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,806 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.96M for 6.37 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.