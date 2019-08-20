Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Its Position in American Tower New (AMT) by $346,326; Glovista Investments Lifted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $340,000 as Stock Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 94,959 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71 million, up from 93,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $225.5. About 693,674 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.35M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,835 shares to 856,890 shares, valued at $46.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,490 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 132,553 shares to 768,863 shares, valued at $18.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 206,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.