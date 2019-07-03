Utah Retirement Systems Lifted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $405,107 as Market Value Rose; Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,221 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 88,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 27/04/2018 – Apple Preview: iPhone Shipments Are a Tough Call — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Revisiting The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AAPL, DAKT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.